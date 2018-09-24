Bottoms Up 5K to raise awareness for crohn’s and colitis

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The 2nd Annual Bottoms Up 5K hopes to raise awareness and research funds for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
The Bottoms Up 5K will start at Tin Roof Brewing Co. in Baton Rouge, and go along the Mississippi River Levee and back.
The race is being held on October, 6, which also coincides with Ostomy Day USA, a day that recognizes Irritable Bowl Disease (IBD) patients living with ostomies.
BOTTOMS UP 5K
- Saturday, October 6
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Tin Roof Brewing Company
Early bird registration is $25 and includes one race entry and bib, a Bottoms Up 5K t-shirt, a medal, and tickets for two Tin Roof beers. To guarantee a race shirt and medal, you’re encouraged to register by Friday, September 28.
Online registration closes on Wednesday, October 3 at 5 p.m. Race day registration price increases to $40 and does not guarantee a race shirt or medal.
If you or someone you love is living with IBD, there are support groups for patients and their families.
To find a support group in your community in Louisiana, contact Alicia Barron at abarron@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
