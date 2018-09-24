Boil water advisory issued for area in Franklin

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for an area of Franklin because of a broken water main.
The St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission issued the advisory on Monday for Irish Bend Road, including Bray Drive and both sides of Irish Bend Road to Sterling Sugar Mill. This also includes all of Hawkins Street.
All residents should disinfect their water before consuming or using it.
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a boil.
The commission will rescind the advisory once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals notifies whether the water is safe.
