Blue Bell’s Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream flavor in stores now

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s officially fall! And companies are bringing out their pumpkin spiced-flavored goodies, and that includes ice cream.
Blue Bell released its fall favorite Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream just in time for the season.
The ice cream company announced on Monday that you can purchase the seasonal ice cream in stores starting today.
“Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce,” according to Blue Bell.
