BBB: Watch out for this tech support scam after reports made in Louisiana

(WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to watch out for a scam involving phony tech support calls.
The BBB of South Central La., Inc. said on Monday it’s been receiving calls from consumers who have been targeted by this scam.
During one of these targeted phone scams, someone claiming to be a technical support representative calls and offers to fix a bug on your computer. The caller tries to get you to pay for their support or to take over the your computer.
The scam could also come in the form of a popup message on your computer screen from someone claiming to work for a well-known software company, such as Microsoft or Comcast.
The scammer will create a sense of urgency during the communication, saying your computer is about to crash and all data will be lost. The scammer will try to get access to your computer and, if granted, will run a “scan.” The scammer will claim your computer has viruses.
For a fee, the scammer will offer to fix the issue.
The scam might not end after a payment is made. The scammer might install malware, which often scans files in search of personal information.
The BBB provides the following tips to identify this scam:
- Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you know it is the representative of a computer support team you contacted.
- Legitimate tech support companies don’t call out of the blue. A popular way for thieves to get in touch with victims is through cold calls. The callers often claim to be from a tech company. But remember that scammers can spoof official looking phone numbers, so don’t trust your Caller ID.
- Look out for warning screens. Nearly half of tech support scams begin with an alert on the victim’s computer screen. This pop up will have a phone number to call for help. Don’t call them.
- Be wary of sponsored links. When you search online for tech support, look out for sponsored ads at the top of the results list. Many of these links lead to businesses that scam consumers.
- Don’t click on links in unfamiliar emails. Scammers also use email to reach victims. These messages point consumers to scam websites that launch pop-ups with the fake warnings and phone numbers.
The BBB said if you believe you’ve been scammed, you should shut your computer down and immediately contact your bank. Take you computer to a trusted computer business to have it checked out. Change your passwords you use to access your online banking information.
You can also file a report by using the BBB Scam Tracker or by reporting the scam to law enforcement.
