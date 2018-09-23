‘Thank you for the rivalry’: Falcons honor Tom Benson during Saints game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Atlanta Falcons honored late New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson during Sunday’s game.
During a timeout, a video tribute to Benson was played inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the message, “Thank you for the rivalry.”
Benson passed away in March at the age of 90.
Last Sunday, Benson was honored inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when he was inducted into the Saints “Ring of Honor” during their game against the Cleveland Browns as his widow and current owner looked on.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.