Police: Baton Rouge man arrested with ‘Peeping Tom’ charge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was arrested Saturday for allegedly entering a woman’s home without her permission while she was in the shower.
On Saturday, the victim contacted authorities, saying a man, identified as Solomon Ferrell Murray, 24, entered her apartment and walked into her bathroom where she was showering.
According to Murray’s arrest report, Murray pulled the shower curtain back in order to look at the woman.
The victim told authorities she and Murray attended school together and were acquaintances.
Police were able to locate Murray, who was in possession of an open container of alcohol.
Murray admitted to entering the woman’s apartment without her permission. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Murray was charged with Peeping Tom, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and Possession of an Open Container in Public.
