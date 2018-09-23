Mom’s new mission after son dies is to uplift community

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s not easy finding the light at the end of a tunnel when you’ve been forced to deal with tragedy.
“My mission has been to propel past the pain,” says Tara Snearl, a mother who has dedicated her life to doing just that.
“It’s a healing process. It’s something that I put my focus on moving forward and bringing the community with me,” Snearl says. Her son, 28-year-old Fatrell Queen, was killed last November in his home in Port Allen. Since then, Snearl says she has evaluated the situation and has been trying to figure out how she can help put a stop to violence in her community.
For the past few months this mother on a mission has dedicated her weekends to pulling together a community that she loves using her organization “Justice for Fatrell.”
Every couple of weeks Snearl and members of the organization reach out to the community with a different mission. She says they want to put the people of Port Allen on a healthier track to living in a safe environment. She says that healthier track includes increasing awareness of mental health issues, crime prevention, creating educational opportunities, and encouraging voter registration.
“Whatever there is that we can do in an effort to stop senseless killings and violence in our communities we have put our stake in the ground to build from this,” Snearl says.
“There’s a lot of division in the community,” says Clerice Lacy, who is the director of the organization, “We have to continue to work towards getting our community back together.”
In a town that rarely sees a murder, Snearl says she doesn’t want her community to embrace violence, rather she wants to put everyone on a fast track to healing.
“I want to see a change in our community,” Snearl says. “I don’t want us to be stagnant with this. My concerns are for the other children in this community.”
Snearl says as for her son’s unsolved murder, she’s not holding any grudges and is still holding out hope that those responsible will be found.
“Anytime there’s murder, there’s a problem and we shouldn’t turn a deaf ear to it. I want to see us actually get past those obstacles of who did what. Let’s build from that, hold accountability and move forward.”
