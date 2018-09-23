LSU races out to early lead, holds off La. Tech to stay undefeated

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - LSU ran out to a 24-0 advantage against Louisiana Tech, but then the Tigers took the foot off the gas. The Bulldogs mounted a furious comeback, cutting the defecit to three in the fourth quarter.
“Well they were protecting, and getting some passes off. Throwing the slant, throwing the deep ball. They had a great gameplan. We just couldn’t stop them,” said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
The running game stunted the Tech rally, with a healthy dose of Nick Brosette and Clyde-Edwards Helaire. The Baton Rouge natives combined for 214 yards and five touchdowns in the contest.
“I give all the credit to the offensive line. Being able to get the push from the front five guys. Just being at the second level so quick that a running back enjoys. You don’t have to negotiate defensive line, the second line. Once you get to that second point, and start putting runs back-to-back, you just get comfortable as a running back and everything starts to slow down,” said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
“I’m proud of him. He’s been working really hard all week. That’s like my little brother, it’s a moment of joy. We just have to set tempo for our offense. I think we did a pretty good job at that tonight,” said running back Nick Brosette.
“Nick and Clyde, they’re like brothers. It’s fantastic to see them do there little thing. Catholic and U-High, they’re always talking. I think it’s fantastic, just like brothers, two of the best players on the team. Great character young men. It’s good to see them having fun. They pull for each other, that’s how the team ought to be,” said Orgeron.
The competition will improve with six straight SEC matchups for the Tigers. So those quick starts by LSU need to continue throughout the entire game moving forward.
“We got a long season ahead of us. We got a gauntlet coming up. We got to improve and block out the noise. Yeah last week a good win. We’re not as good as everyone says we are. We’re not as bad as everyone says when we’re bad. We know we have a lot to work on,” said offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry.
Going into LSU’s matchup with Louisiana Tech, the Tigers were the last team in FBS play to not give up a turnover. Well that streak ended in the second quarter, when Joe Burrow was scaked and gave the ball away.
