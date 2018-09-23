Lower 9th Ward residents file lawsuit against Brad Pitt’s Make it Right Foundation

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - An attorney filed a class-action suit earlier this month for many Lower 9th Ward residents.
Those who bought houses from Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation said their structural problems date back almost a decade ago.
"You look at all the homes in the neighborhood with the same sort of panel, all those homes are holding moisture," Attorney Ron Austin said.
Mold is just one of the many problems some Lower 9th Ward residents are facing after buying homes from Brad Pitt’s non-profit, the Make It Right Foundation, which sold homes to residents who lost everything to Hurricane Katrina.
"You won't find someone that's not grateful. They're extremely grateful. But here's the paramount, these people paid for these homes. Nothing was given to them," Austin said.
Nine years later, many homeowners, like Alfreda Claiborne are finding their homes falling apart.
"You just can't lean on anything. You know, you can't come out and enjoy the porch. I mean what'd I pay for?" Claiborne said.
Just a year after buying her house, she noticed the railing coming loose, and the wood on her porch rotting.
"As you can see, this wood is completely rotten. We had to patch it up. We have a hole here, down the stairs, you can't come up the stairs over there," Claiborne said.
Austin says they receive phone calls from many homeowners like Claiborne, who are dealing with mold, water intrusion, foundation problems and more.
"They would call and ask for request for service. Make It Right would sort of pacify them, pushing them off, pushing them off, pacifying them, promising they would come and never would show up to make repairs," Austin said.
Earlier this week, Make It Right filed a $20 million lawsuit against its chief architect.
"What's funny, is all of the allegations that we've alleged in our petition, they're now alleging against their architect," Austin said, "why would they knowingly sell a bad product?"
He said these homes have little to no resale value.
"I'm afraid to let anyone come to my house, I'm angry because I invested my money in this house and I hope someone can do something to really make it right," Claiborne said.
FOX 8 was not able to reach the Make It Right Foundation for comment.
Austin says they are waiting for the foundation to respond to the lawsuit so they can proceed with litigation.
