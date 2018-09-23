FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upswing chance of rain for Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Rain chances will be on the upswing through the day today. We start the morning mainly dry, but into the afternoon showers and t-storms will become likely with a 60 percent overall coverage. Highs will hit the upper 80s early in the afternoon, but it looks like we will break our streak of 90 degree days on the first full day of Fall.
The upcoming work/school week will remain wet. Monday through Friday a 60 to 70 percent chance for rain will exist. Most of the showers and t-storms will be confined to the afternoon, but we can’t rule out some morning and evening showers. With the higher rain chances daytime highs are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 80s. Heading into next weekend rain chances will come down some to 50 percent. Highs will head back into the upper 80s. We’ll have to dodge scattered showers and t-storms for LSU and Southern home games next Saturday.
Rain chances stay in the scattered category for the first part of the following work/school week. o Fall cold fronts are currently in the 10-day forecast. The tropics remain active although we are likely to see Tropical Depression #11 die off completely today.
Two invests are currently in the Northern Atlantic. One has a good chance of becoming a sub-tropical or tropical system in the coming days. We also have Tropical Storm Kirk near the coast of Africa. Kirk is forecast to move west and close in on the Eastern Caribbean by the middle of the week. Kirk will strengthen some in the coming days before beginning to weaken as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.