FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upswing chance of rain for Sunday

The upcoming work/school week will remain wet. Monday through Friday a 60 to 70 percent chance for rain will exist. Most of the showers and t-storms will be confined to the afternoon, but we can’t rule out some morning and evening showers. With the higher rain chances daytime highs are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 80s. Heading into next weekend rain chances will come down some to 50 percent. Highs will head back into the upper 80s. We’ll have to dodge scattered showers and t-storms for LSU and Southern home games next Saturday.