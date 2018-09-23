Firefighters rule cause of overnight house fire as arson

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters are ruling an overnight vacant house fire as an arson.
Officials with the Baton Rouge fire Department said at about 11:43 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a house fire at 1903 Nebraska Street.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames after arriving to the scene.
Official determined that arson was the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at (225)-354-1419.
