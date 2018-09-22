Widow with few months to live now facing flooding from Florence

KELLY, NC (WECT/RNN) - Water levels continue to rise on Highway 53 in Kelly, North Carolina, a day after residents were ordered to evacuate the area. For one woman, however, this isn’t even the biggest challenge she’s faced this year.
Widow Debra Wright's doctors diagnosed her with cancer and gave her a year to live earlier this year, and now Hurricane Florence is devastating her home.
"I know the water is coming. It might not flood everything in here, but it's coming," resident Debra Wright said. "I don't have my husband anymore. I'm by myself. I've got to do what I got to do. I'm scared. I don't know what they're doing. Nobody is telling us anything."
State troopers blocked off Highway 53 into Kelly last night. It is too dangerous for regular vehicles to enter the Kelly community through the waters.
“It’s hard being sick,” Wright said. “That’s what I’m scared of: being sick and not being able to help myself. I’ve been a strong woman. Believe it. Ask anybody.”
The national guard and other first responders have been evacuating people from the area on special trucks that can safely pass through the high waters. They urged everyone to leave yesterday as the water levels are getting more dangerous by the day as the river crests.
The river is expected to crest by the weekend.
"It's just like everything I've scuffled for ... worked like everybody else .. and I'm just scared that, if it comes through here, it's going to tear everything that we've worked up for," Wright said.
Anyone unable to safely evacuate should call 911.
