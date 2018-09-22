Walmart employees in Louisiana earn nearly $4 million in cash bonuses

(WAFB) - More than 915,000 Walmart employees in Louisiana received their share of more than $200 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' Q2 performances. In Louisiana, employees received $3.84 million of that money.
The bonuses were included in employee’s September 6 paychecks. Walmart employees earn quarterly bonuses as part of an incentive plan designed to reward employees whose stores reach various sales and customer service goals.
These bonuses come just as Walmart had its best performance in the U.S. in more than ten years, with comp sales growth (excluding fuel) of 4.5 percent, as well as an increase in customer traffic of more than 2 percent.
“Our associates' dedication to their job and community is why customers always come back to Walmart. They are constantly working to improve the retail experience for customers and their hard work is why Walmart continues to be the top retailer in the nation,” said Jim Winchester, Walmart regional manager.
In January, Walmart announced it plans to increase starting pay for all hourly employees in the country to at least $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible employees of up to $1,000. The company also announced their commitment to train one million employees over the next five years and introduced a new education benefit for employees, which includes free college credit for on-the-job training and chances for employees to earn a college degree without racking up student loan debt.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.