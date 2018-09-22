Walmart employees in Louisiana earn nearly $4 million in cash bonuses

In January, Walmart announced it plans to increase starting pay for all hourly employees in the country to at least $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible employees of up to $1,000. The company also announced their commitment to train one million employees over the next five years and introduced a new education benefit for employees, which includes free college credit for on-the-job training and chances for employees to earn a college degree without racking up student loan debt.