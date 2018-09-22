Two guys from Denham Springs pay it forward in South Carolina

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WAFB) - Cajun food warmed bellies in South Carolina this week. It’s all thanks to two men from Denham Springs who wanted to return the favor after south Louisiana flooded in August of 2016. They packed up a donated trailer and made the 15-hour trip to Dillon County to cook pastalaya.
“They had never heard of it, and the ones that ate yesterday came back again today and said how good it was, so they wanted another helping of it,” Clinton Rouyea said.
Rouyea and brother-in-law, Mark Juneau, are not affiliated with any aid groups or even the Cajun Navy. They just saw a need and wanted to help. “It was something good to do,” Rouyea explained. “Since I flooded, I know how they were gonna' feel.”
In Dillon County, they found impassable streets and homes underwater. They cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner for three days before heading back home. They left behind very grateful flood victims and first responders, like Assistant Fire Chief Chris Langley.
“He went in his locker, grabbed his original fireman’s helmet from when he started back 20 years ago, and I actually have it right here,” Juneau said while holding up the helmet.
That memento is now headed back to Louisiana as a big thank you to the selfless volunteers who decided to pay forward the kindness they received in 2016. “Definitely a great honor for him to give it to us,” Juneau said. “I think he appreciated us helping his community, and it was an awesome experience.”
