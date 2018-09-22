Tempers flare at LDEQ hearing for WBR oil recycling plant

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - Dozens of people showed up to a public hearing Thursday night to speak out against an oil recycling plant already built in Port Allen. Many were shut out of the room due to space limitations.
Thermaldyne wants a “feedstock variance” from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), basically an exception to regulations regarding hazardous waste materials.
The company claims it will not be transporting hazardous waste, but President Richard Cates admitted at the hearing their raw materials would have “hazardous characteristics.” Thermaldyne plans to collect materials like tank bottoms from nearby oil refineries, then extract leftover oil products to be reused.
The $50 million plant is located off LA 1 on a 27-acre plot on North Line Road. The project has been in the works for about three years, and Cates says it will employ 75 people, with an average salary of $80,000.
“It’s just ridiculous the number of plants we have in our area, and we don’t know why we have so much cancer in this area,” said Port Allen Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence.
Most who spoke at the podium echoed those concerns, saying plants in the crowded industrial corridor need more regulation instead of less.
“This is an industry that they feel could be hazardous to their health, both in the air and the water discharges,” said Marylee Orr, executive director of the Louisiana Environmental Action Network. “Benzene, lead, cadmium, and mercury could be going into the air and the water.”
Thermaldyne executives say those claims are exaggerated. The company took out a half-page ad in Thursday’s Advocate newspaper to state their case.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, West Baton Rouge Chamber, and a handful of local leaders support the plant.
“I have no problem in supporting a variance on this deal, and I hope DEQ can find the same,” Parish President Riley Berthelot said.
“I’ve walked through everything they’ve done. I believe it to be safe. I believe they’ve done a good job,” WBR Councilman Barry Hugghins added.
Other officials disagreed, like Port Allen mayor, Richard Lee, and Representative Edmond Jordan, who took issue with the fact that the public hearing was held in a room that could not accommodate the overflow crowd. He and others called on LDEQ to hold another hearing before making a decision on the variance.
LDEQ is reviewing a request from West Baton Rouge residents to consider holding a second public hearing about the industrial waste site.
