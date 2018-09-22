Suspected drunk truck driver arrested following fiery I-10 crash

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A truck driver was arrested Saturday morning after a fiery crash on I-10 in Prairieville shut down the interstate for several hours.
Louisiana State Police say Freddie Jackson Jr., 55, of Harvey, was traveling on I-10 Westbound in a 2007 Freightliner. Jackson’s truck struck concrete construction barriers and then the guardrail, rupturing his fuel tank. Police say Jackson continued to travel westbound until his truck began to burn.
Troopers noticed several signs of impairment during their initial contact with the driver. Jackson suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
An investigation determined that Jackson was impaired at the time of the crash.
Jackson was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for first offense DWI and careless operation. A toxicology sample was taken from Jackson and submitted to the LSP Crime Lab.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.