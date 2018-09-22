SILVER ALERT: Elderly woman didn’t show up for salon appointment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to find a missing elderly woman who didn’t show up for a beauty salon appointment.
Claryce Jordan Minor, 86, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning driving a 1999 silver Lexus E300 with license plate number HYS 230.
Family members say they became worried when Minor failed to show up for her appointment at the salon. Minor, who lives in Scotlandville, would have been driving south on Scenic Highway to Walnut Street.
Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
