Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.
On September 14, 2018, Jireyah Darnell was reported as a runaway by her mother. She was last seen in the 3500 block of Milton Street.
Darnell is 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Her last known clothing description is unknown.
Authorities say she is known to frequent the Monkhouse Drive area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 option #3 or (318) 673-7020.
