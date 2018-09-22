Police investigate fatal stabbing in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating an early Friday stabbing death.
Police said the stabbing happened at around 5:40 a.m. at 1718 Blvd De Province.
Investigators believe that Heriberto Matute, 45, was stabbed during a physical altercation. He died at the scene, police added.
Police found two other males suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information concerning this ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
