Police investigate fatal stabbing in Baton Rouge
September 22, 2018 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 2:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating an early Friday stabbing death.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 5:40 a.m. at 1718 Blvd De Province.

Investigators believe that Heriberto Matute, 45, was stabbed during a physical altercation. He died at the scene, police added.

Police found two other males suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information concerning this ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

