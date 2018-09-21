More accusations surface of sexual abuse by priests at New Orleans Catholic schools

“The Archdiocese is unable to address any specifics regarding a lawsuit but can confirm that the Archdiocese made public accusations against Father Fraser when he was removed from ministry. The Archdiocese Safe Environment Policy (Policy Concerning Abuse and Neglect of Minors), which is in line with the national Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, is and has been available online. The Archdiocese takes very seriously its commitment to adhere to that policy. Priests, deacons, religious, and laity must all undergo safe environment training and background checks before being allowed to work in the Archdiocese. Because of its strong commitment to that policy, there have been zero credible allegations made against any Archdiocesan priest or any other Archdiocese of New Orleans personnel in well over a decade. Religious Order schools are responsible to, and answer to their religious communities and must also comply with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.”