More accusations surface of sexual abuse by priests at New Orleans Catholic schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We’re learning about more accusations of sexual abuse involving priests at New Orleans Catholic schools.
FOX 8 has obtained a lawsuit that outlines disturbing details of what those priests are accused of doing to young boys.
A civil lawsuit filed in 2007 accuses priests and educators of sexually abusing four boys at Catholic schools in New Orleans from the 1960s into the early 80s at St. Raphael the Archangel, St. Pius X Elementary, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Jesuit High School.
The lawsuit alleges that Nolan Delate, Malcolm Strassel, Michael Fraser and Donald Dickerson were “dangerous pedophiles,” who “engaged in inappropriate sexual activities with children.”
The suit also says the Archdiocese of New Orleans, “knew or should have known of the dangerous sexual propensities of Fraser, Delate, Strassel and Dickerson yet the Archdiocese did nothing to remove Fraser, Delate, Strassel, and Dickerson from a position with access to minor boys.”
Instead, the unnamed plaintiffs says the Archdiocese “never reported the matter to authorities, as required by law, but instead reassigned Fraser, Delate, Strassel and Dickerson to other communities and parishes in the Archdiocese.”
We spoke with author Jason Berry, a leading expert on church sex scandals nationwide, about the recent revelations. Berry is a graduate of Jesuit High School.
“It does touch a personal nerve ending and it’s sad to see but this is happening all over the country at schools, in dioceses, even at universities so, it’s a long, building crisis for the church, and sadly we have not gotten beyond it yet,” said Berry.
Attorney Felecia Peavy confirms the 2007 lawsuit was settled in 2009 for an undisclosed amount of money.
In a TV exclusive Thursday, we told you about another confidential agreement between Richard Windmann and Jesuit High School. Windmann told us how janitor Pete Modica repeatedly raped him at the school in the late 70s. He claims priest and theology teacher Corneilus Carr also knew about the sexual abuse and participated. Windmann says he was eventually paid $450,000 in the settlement.
We reached out to the Archdiocese of New Orleans. In a statement the Archdiocese says:
“The Archdiocese is unable to address any specifics regarding a lawsuit but can confirm that the Archdiocese made public accusations against Father Fraser when he was removed from ministry. The Archdiocese Safe Environment Policy (Policy Concerning Abuse and Neglect of Minors), which is in line with the national Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, is and has been available online. The Archdiocese takes very seriously its commitment to adhere to that policy. Priests, deacons, religious, and laity must all undergo safe environment training and background checks before being allowed to work in the Archdiocese. Because of its strong commitment to that policy, there have been zero credible allegations made against any Archdiocesan priest or any other Archdiocese of New Orleans personnel in well over a decade. Religious Order schools are responsible to, and answer to their religious communities and must also comply with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.”
