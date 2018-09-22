JPSO: Person killed during race at NOLA Motorsports Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person is dead after a crash at the NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale.
JPSO says the incident was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday.
According to a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the driver was racing against time when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the track. The driver was later pronounced dead.
The driver has been identified as a 52-year-old man from North Carolina.
NOLA Mortorsports has not yet released a statement on the crash but says the part is currently closed.
