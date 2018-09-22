FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy weather coming our way this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A soggy weather pattern is back for the local area over the next 7 to 10 days. A trough of low pressure is breaking down the ridge that has dominated our weather pattern over the last week, keeping rain coverage to the scattered category.
The trough will continue to inch closer and closer to the local area in the coming days enhancing rain chances to 60 to 70 percent today through next Friday. The majority of the wet weather will be during the afternoon hours, but we can’t rule out a few showers during the mornings and evenings.
Highs this weekend will top out at or near 90 degrees early in the afternoon. Once clouds and rains develop we should see a drop in temperatures for the rest of the afternoon into the evening. It won’t be all day rains, but a few spots could see upwards of two to three rounds of rain.
Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be strong with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Most will pick up less than 0.5 inches both Saturday and Sunday. But a few localized spots could receive as much as 2 to 3 inches. As mentioned before, rain remains in the forecast for the upcoming work/school week.
A weak cold front will approach Tuesday and Wednesday squeezing out our best chance (70%) for rain for the upcoming week. It will be the first week of Fall, but it’s not going to feel much like Fall as humidity levels stay high.
Morning temperatures will run several degrees above normal while afternoon highs will be pretty close to where they should be for end of September. Some long range model uncertainty remains for the following weekend. Of our two reliable models, one keeps the majority of the weekend dry, while the other continues with passing showers. For now the forecast will show a slight decrease in rain chances.
