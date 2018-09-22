FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances likely

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Likely rain chances remain in the forecast through Thursday.
A trough of low pressure and subsequent cold front will crawl into west Louisiana, stalling, keeping enough lift in the atmosphere to trigger widespread off and on showers and thunderstorms for the next several days. No one day is expected to be a wash out, however.
The best opportunity for rain will exist during the afternoon hours each day, but we can’t rule out a few morning and evening thundershowers.
We are expected to finally get a break from the 90°s tomorrow as highs stay in the upper 80°s. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80°s all the way through the week.
The cold front never makes it through the area. At times it will get close, but will either fizzle out or move back to the west and north before reaching the area. Therefore, expect muggy air to remain through the end of September.
By next weekend, rain chances will come down slightly, but we’ll still have to dodge scattered showers and thunderstorms next Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances will once again climb into the beginning of the following work week as another cold front tries to approach the area.
The tropics are once again getting busy. We now have Tropical Depression #11 and Tropical Storm Kirk out in the Central and Eastern Atlantic. Two invests are located in the Northern Atlantic. T.D. #11 is not expected to last much longer before completely dissipating.
We’ll keep an eye on Tropical Storm Kirk, but it is so far out that we have plenty of time to watch what happens and where it might go.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.