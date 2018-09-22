Coast Guard searching for man in Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reported entering the Mississippi River near downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department that a man was seen entering the river at about 7 a.m.
The man was about 20 years old with short hair, a goatee. The man was seen wearing shorts and a yellow shirt.
Helicopter and boat crews are participating in the search as well as the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department and Baton Rouge Police Department.
Anyone with information on the person in the water is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at 800-874-2153.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.