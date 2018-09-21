Brad Pitt’s foundation sues architect over New Orleans homes

The foundation says the architect is responsible for failures to waterproof structures

September 21, 2018 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 9:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Actor Brad Pitt’s foundation has sued a New Orleans architect, saying defective design work led to leaks and other flaws in homes built for residents of an area that was among the hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Tuesday says damages caused by architect John C. Williams could cost Pitt's Make It Right foundation more than $15 million.

The foundation says Williams was responsible for several failures to adequately waterproof the structures. The lawsuit says Williams' attempts at repairs were largely a failure. Williams didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Construction of the homes in Lower 9th Ward began in 2008. But water intrusion began cropping up in the first homes within a year of their completion and construction was discontinued in 2016.

