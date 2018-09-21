YOUR TURN: Louisianans helping Florence victims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We are so proud of our fellow Louisianans- stepping up to help our neighbors along the east coast as they deal with something we are all too familiar with... It turns out you are proud of them too.
Louise Haydel posted her thoughts on our folks lending their hurricane expertise to those who need it in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence...
Louise posted:
“So proud of my Louisiana citizens for helping out in another catastrophe!!! Take care of business, but come home safely.”
We couldn’t agree more. Geaux Louisiana!
