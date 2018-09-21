(WAFB) - If you think your personal information has been compromised, you can now freeze your credit for free.
Reporting agencies are required to freeze report for no charge thanks to a federal law that goes into effect Friday.
Congress passed the law earlier this year following the massive Equifax data breach in 2017.
If you choose to do that, new lenders won’t issue a new account in your name. That can stop scammers from ruining your credit.
However, a credit freeze could slow things for those looking to get a new line of credit.
Experts recommend signing up for fraud alerts if that’s the case.
To learn more about freezing your credit, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s FAQ page on credit freezes.
