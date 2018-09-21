Trailer and $7,000 worth of lawn equipment stolen in Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who stole a utility trailer and thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment.
September 21, 2018 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 11:42 AM

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on finding out stole a utility trailer and nearly $7,000 in lawn equipment.

Authorities said the incident happened on Thursday shortly before 11 p.m. at a location on Highway 431.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the department’s anonymous tip line. Tips can also be submitted to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 21, 2018

