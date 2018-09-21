TPSO employee arrested on domestic abuse charges

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their own has been arrested on various charges, including domestic abuse.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards says on Thursday, September 20, Steven Michael Russell, 37, of Ponchatoula, was arrested. He’s charged with domestic battery, simple criminal damage to property, and aggravated second degree battery.
The incident in question reportedly happened on September 19 in Roseland.
The sheriff’s office also says Russell has been fired from TPSO.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.