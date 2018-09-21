Prescription for wiping out debt

Financial counselors at Redstone Federal Credit Union offer free programs that help their customers slash debt. They say one of the most effective strategies is the snow ball method. Financial Education Counselor Briana Cousins explained it this way: “You apply the minimum to all of them except for the top one, which is your least amount. You get that one paid off, and without changing the entire amount you’ve allocated, you take that amount and add it to the next one.”