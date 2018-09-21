Police: Man charged for sending nudes to woman’s sister

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was charged after allegedly sending graphic photos without permission to a woman’s sister, according to arrest reports.
On August 5, 2018, the victim contacted East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and said Matthew Cole Ellis had sent several images of her nude without her permission.
The victim said Ellis sent them with the intent to embarrass her. The victim told authorities that two years ago Ellis sent photos of her nude and partially nude to several chat rooms after they got into an argument.
The victim said several people contacted and harassed her after the images were released. Police stated that phone records show Ellis sent one of these photos was sent to the victim’s sister.
Ellis told investigators that he did release those photos, but that the victim was aware of that.
