New Roads woman arrested on a dozen charges including arson with intent to defraud

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A New Roads woman was arrested and charged several crimes related to a fire at her home over the summer.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said Monique Rodney, 52, was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail on Thursday on one count each of arson with the intent to defraud, insurance fraud and forgery.
Authorities said Rodney has nine outstanding warrants out of Pointe Coupee Parish for issuing worthless checks.
LAOSFM started investigations on June 4 about a fire in the 12000 block of Pointe Coupee Road in New Roads. The fire was classified as incendiary.
Investigators learned of at least two prior fires in Rodney’s history, which made her a suspect to investigators.
In an interview with investigators, Rodney confessed to various crimes connected to the fire and was arrested for those crimes.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and could result in more arrests.
