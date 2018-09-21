New firefighting system developed at LSU does not require water

It’s being developed at LSU and does not require water pumps or equipment to make foam. The system is half the cost of traditional ones. It’s being developed by Protect-o-Burn North America. It was able to extinguish a large fire 20 times faster than the regular methods. It’s inventor, Jaco Duplessis, hosted an event Friday showing off the technology. He says this kind of system is crucial in protecting firefighters on the job.