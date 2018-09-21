New firefighting system developed at LSU does not require water

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new firefighting system might be able to save lives, all without using any water.
It’s being developed at LSU and does not require water pumps or equipment to make foam. The system is half the cost of traditional ones. It’s being developed by Protect-o-Burn North America. It was able to extinguish a large fire 20 times faster than the regular methods. It’s inventor, Jaco Duplessis, hosted an event Friday showing off the technology. He says this kind of system is crucial in protecting firefighters on the job.
“The personnel that actually utilize this product, we give them a safer tool to work with, meaning they are safer in their job environment and also to ensure they can go home safely to their families,” said Duplessis.
Duplessis also says the system will save money across Louisiana. The event was followed by live burn demonstration showing off the power of the foam.
