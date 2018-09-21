$15.6M awarded to Livingston Parish School Board for continued flood recovery

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Senator John Kennedy has announced that FEMA has awarded more than $15 million to the Livingston Parish School Board for continued flood recovery efforts.
The $15,694,059 grant is to make repairs to nine academic buildings at Southside Junior High School.
“The 2016 flooding is still impacting the daily lives of so many people in south Louisiana. Grants like this from FEMA will help us rebuild, and it will allow students to get back into permanent classrooms and brand new school facilities,” said Kennedy.
