LSU vs Louisiana Tech: Times of Interest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 6 ranked Tigers are back in action Saturday night against Louisiana Tech.
If you’re heading to campus Saturday, there will be events all day, leading up to kickoff.
Saturday’s Times of Interest:
9 a.m.: LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m.: CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
Noon: LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m.: Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1 p.m.: L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1 p.m.: Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
1:30 p.m.: Jump School performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3 p.m.: Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:15 p.m.: Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m.: The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
3:30 p.m.: All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club
4 p.m.: LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village
4:10 p.m.: LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:15 p.m.: Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m.: LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
5:44 p.m.: Guest Captains Presentation: Derrius Guice, KJ Malone, Jerald Hawkins, Deondre Clark
5:47 p.m.: Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
5:51 p.m.: Alma Mater and National Anthem
5:57 p.m.: Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
5:58 p.m.: LSU takes the field
5:59 p.m.: Louisiana Tech takes the field
5:59 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:02 p.m.: Kickoff: LSU vs. Louisiana Tech on ESPNU or Watch ESPN
