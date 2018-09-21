Livingston Parish teacher responds to emergency call involving school bus

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish high school teacher responded to an emergency call involving a fiery school bus crash.
On September 14 at about 7:30 a.m., Doyle high school teacher Matthew Stumpf responded to the fiery school bus crash after receiving a page from the Fire District 6 call center. He called for an administrator to take over his classroom and rushed to the scene.
Stumpf is a volunteer fire fighter and emergency medical response instructor, who’s trained to manage such emergencies.
“But when you hear that a school bus is involved, it’s scary. I knew I had to respond to do what I could for the kids,” Stumpf said.
Stumpf joined his fellow firefighters at the scene where they quickly extinguished the flames that had engulfed the 18-wheeler truck cab that had slammed into the bus.
The bus did not catch fire, and all its passengers, including the driver and three Doyle elementary students , were safe and able to exit the bus. One student was later taken to the hospital for observation and treatment of some injuries.
“The thing to remember in a situation like this is to remain calm and be thorough in what you do. My job is to help get a dangerous situation under control and to stabilize it,” Stumpf said. “I’m glad I was able to respond and know that I helped to keep our kids safe.”
“I certainly will take this experience back to the classroom and share it with my students,” he said. Stumpf teaches emergency medical response and sports medicine classes at Doyle High School. He is a former High School Teacher of the Year winner in Livingston Parish.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.