KIRAN: Possible resolution discussed between City of Baker and fired officer

But the very next week, Alexander said he met with the Baker attorney, Ken Fabre, and they discussed a possible resolution. “They would give him 18 months of back pay, which is all the back pay that he’s lost. They would formally rescind his termination and allow him to move on to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office or another law enforcement agency, which is all he wanted to do to begin with,” said Alexander. But only, “If Adam resigns and moves on to the sheriff’s office and we drop the lawsuits.”