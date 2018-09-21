Judge: Drake Davis to be released from jail under certain conditions

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A judge is allowing suspended LSU football player Drake Davis to be released from jail, but under certain circumstances.
The judge made the announcement Friday morning during Davis' bond hearing.
Judge Johnson is authorizing Davis to return to the community under certain conditions, which include accepting lawyers' recommendations that he resides with family 50 miles from LSU campus.
Davis is to not be enrolled at LSU as a student of bond release and to not have contact with the victim.
Davis appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing in his battery allegations case. In that case, he is charged with two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violating a protective order.
The former LSU player is also facing two counts of pornography involving juveniles that were added this week after authorities reported Davis received two text messages that investigators considered pornography involving children. Davis did not delete those texts, investigators said.
Davis has been held in jail with no bond since his arrest on Sunday. According to the latest report, Davis allegedly attacked the victim on Aug. 26 and Sept. 15.
This is the second time Drake has been arrested and charged with battery of a dating partner in the past few weeks.
