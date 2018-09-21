THE INVESTIGATORS: Head of EBR mayor’s security transferred, under investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
A Baton Rouge police lieutenant, who served as the head of security detail for Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, has been transferred and is under investigation, the 9NEWS INVESTIGATORS have learned.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed Friday the department has launched an internal affairs investigation into Lt. Murial Hall, a 28-year veteran of BRPD.
Hall served as the head of security for current EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome as well as former EBR Mayor-President Kip Holden.
Sgt. McKneely said Lt. Hall is under investigation for possible inaccuracies with his timesheets while working on the mayor’s security detail.
He added Lt. Hall was transferred out of the mayor’s security detail into community policing on September 12.
