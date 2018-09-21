THE INVESTIGATORS: Escaped inmate caught after 15 years

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Lonnie Joseph Payne has been arrested in Mexico and is in jail in the United States after being on the run for 15 years, according to sources.
Payne, now 44, escaped from the East Feliciana Parish prison in July 2003 where he was serving 17 years for a burglary charge from the Louisiana Dept. of Corrections.
Sources tell the 9News Investigators Payne escaped to Mexico where he recently went through a checkpoint, but lied to authorities and gave them a bogus name. It was a few weeks later when sources say he admitted his identity and was transferred to the United States.
He is currently being held for East Feliciana Parish, and authorities are expected to bring him back to East Feliciana Parish in the near future.
He will first have to serve out any remaining time for the initial burglary charge, and then time for any additional charges officials may add.
