3 infants stabbed at New York daycare

QUEENS, NY (WAFB) - Five people, including three infants, were stabbed early Friday morning at a daycare in Flushing Meadows, New York, according to local media.
One infant is in critical condition.
A man and a coworker were stabbed at the daycare. A female with self-inflicted stab wounds has been transported to the hospital.
At 4 a.m., emergency responders received a call from a neighbor who said she heard several people screaming and babies crying.
CBS New York reports the daycare ran out of an apartment and authorities are trying to verify whether it is state-licensed.
The CBS station says a woman has been taken into custody.
