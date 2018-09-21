Hammond man accused of setting mobile home in Livingston Parish on fire in January

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has arrested a Hammond man for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire back in January.
Steven Wade Lane Jr., 31, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Thursday, September 20 and charged with aggravated arson.
Officials say on January 7, Livingston Parish Fire District #5 contacted LAOSFM to help determine the origin and cause of a mobile home fire in the 8500 block of Clover Street in Denham Springs. Investigators were able to determine the fire had multiple points of origin.
Lane was taken into custody on the scene by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for burglary and criminal mischief charges associated with an incident that happened at the address of the fire. The owner of the mobile home had also told investigators she’d had a confrontation over money with Lane a few weeks prior.
After months of investigation, LAOSFM obtained a warrant for Lane’s arrest.
