FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High afternoon temps for the last day of summer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good Morning! We finally broke the string of 95°+ high temperatures Thursday when we only reached 92°!
So, as we head into the final days of summer, we’re still expecting afternoon highs a bit above the norm of 88 degrees, but not nearly as hot and humid as it has been.
Anticipate a quiet Friday morning commute, partly cloudy skies – more of a sun/cloud mix by afternoon, a 50 percent coverage of showers/storms, a high of 92 degrees.
Overnight, we’ll have a few clouds and a low of 73 degrees. On Saturday, the first day of autumn, we’ll expect a 50 percent rain chance. On Sunday, we’ll have a 50 to 60 percent rain coverage and both days, high temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.