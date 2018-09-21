FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scattered rains developed across the WAFB viewing area Friday afternoon, but we expect that activity to subside as we head into the evening.
The forecasts for Saturday and Sunday have gotten wetter, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and chances now raised to 60 percent for Sunday. Many neighborhoods will still manage to make 90° on Saturday before the rain and clouds help to drop afternoon temperatures. On the other hand, most neighborhoods will only reach the upper 80s Sunday. Sunrise temperatures for both days will be in the low to mid 70s, and while both mornings will be mainly dry, patchy fog is in the morning mix for both days.
Rain is likely for most of next week, but none of the days are expected to be all-day washouts. While daily coverage is set at 60 to 70 percent for Monday through Thursday and 50 percent for next Friday, most WAFB communities can expect to receive less than 1” to 1.5” of rain over the next seven days, about normal for this time of year. Afternoon highs through the work week will be in the mid to upper 80s, with daybreak temperatures generally in the low to mid 70s.
The WAFB First Alert 10-Day Forecast now shows a drop in both temperatures and rain chances for next Sunday and Monday (September 30 and October 1), giving us hope that the first fall front of the season is not too far off.
In the tropics, and National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to highlight four areas in the open Atlantic for potential tropical development. Fortunately, none of them offer any significant threat to the Gulf of Mexico region at this time.
