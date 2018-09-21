FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for weekend

Rain is likely for most of next week, but none of the days are expected to be all-day washouts. While daily coverage is set at 60 to 70 percent for Monday through Thursday and 50 percent for next Friday, most WAFB communities can expect to receive less than 1” to 1.5” of rain over the next seven days, about normal for this time of year. Afternoon highs through the work week will be in the mid to upper 80s, with daybreak temperatures generally in the low to mid 70s.