Expert on opioid epidemic stops in Baton Rouge, talks about what can be done

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thursday night, one of the nation’s experts on the opioid epidemic was in Baton Rouge talking about the root of the issue and what can be done.
Dr. Anna Lempke was part of a free lecture Thursday night hosted by the Baton Rouge Health District. Her book, Drug Dealer MD, talks about how society got here. She says in many ways, the epidemic traces back to doctors over-prescribing medications that in some cases are even more addictive than street drugs.
“People hear the word ‘heroin’ and just alarm bells go off, but from a molecular point of view, heroin is morphine with two acidal groups added to it. There’s no difference between heroin and a lot of medications we prescribe," said Lempke.
Federal officials say opioid prescriptions are down 21 percent, but Lempke says that’s a very slow start. She also praised local efforts to address the crisis.
