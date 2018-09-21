East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, AARP and AARP Foundation Partner to distribute emergency preparedness kits

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Information provided by the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.
The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) announced today that after the AARP and AARP Foundation emergency kit packing event, the agency will be distributing the prepared kits, Friday, September 28 at the EBRCOA Capital City Event Center at 6955 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
The agency would like to thank its partners: the AARP Foundation and the Louisiana Department of Health, Center for Community Preparedness for their donation of supplies. The drive-thru event will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. while supplies last.
Recipients must be 50 years of age or older, preferably low to moderate income and residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, in order to receive an emergency preparedness kit.
With the peak of hurricane season upon us, the EBRCOA wants to remind seniors that staying “emergency-ready” is essential. Keep essentials items such as: medicine, water, vital documents, flashlights, batteries and an overnight bag in case of an emergency evacuation.
“This distribution of emergency preparedness kits is a part of our commitment to serve the seniors of East Baton Rouge Parish in every capacity. We would like to thank AARP and AARP Foundation and the Office of Public Health for their support,” stated Chief Executive Officer Tasha Clark-Amar.
“For vulnerable older adults, a natural disaster complicates the challenges they already experience. As storms surge, so do the hardships for those struggling to make ends meet. That’s why AARP and AARP Foundation are mobilizing volunteers to assemble thousands of bags filled with emergency preparedness supplies to seniors in Baton Rouge,” said Marc McDonald, VP Grants and External Initiatives, AARP Foundation.
