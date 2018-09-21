Come out to the 2018 Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The 2018 Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Gonzales, right in the heart of Ascension Parish.
The two-day festival consists of hot air balloon glows, live entertainment, barbecue competition, food, nightly fireworks shows, carnival rides and plenty of activities for children of all ages.
The 2018 festival will take place at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Sept. 21 and 22. Admission is $6 for adults, and free for children 8 and under.
Pets, ice chests, tents, food, beverage, weapons or illegal substances are not permitted on the festival grounds.
Bags, backpacks, wagons and strollers may be subject to security checks for your safety.
