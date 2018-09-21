City of Baton Rouge seeing decrease in murder rate

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge started the year off on a rocky foot.
“We were worried at the beginning of the year,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. “We started this year off on a very concerning momentum.”
May, according to Chief Paul, saw a record 12 homicides.
But by summer, when police departments tend to see an uptick in homicides, Baton Rouge saw a drop. For instance, there were four murders in August compared to 11 in 2017. Chief Paul says the decrease is due to their efforts to change the perception people have of the department. He says they’re pushing community engagement to break down barriers within the city.
“When the community sees that we’re human and our interaction isn’t always based on negative and they see us in a different light, I think all of those things play into some of the successes,” Paul said.
Chief Paul says they can’t take all the credit though. In fact, he tips his hat to the community. Following the implementation of programs like the Prayer Patrol, that encourages the community to speak up, the chief says, they saw a shift. The homicide clearance rate is up 60 percent, compared to last year’s 46 to 47 percent clearance rate.
“When the community and those bad actors hear that we’re solving crimes at the rate that we’re doing it, that message gets out and they begin to realize their consequences to their actions,” the chief said. “They will be no longer pulling the trigger and running around freely.”
“It’s going to take the community,” he said. “When I was young, I remember it took a community. If you did something wrong, not only could a neighbor discipline you, but if your mom found out, she’d discipline you again.”
Chief Paul says there’s one other thing he thinks really makes a difference. "When we understand that we work for the community. That’s whom we work for,” the chief said with emphasis. “If we keep that at the front of our hearts when we interact and engage with people, we can do that without compromising officer safety. Respect goes both ways.”
The total number of murders, year to date for Baton Rouge is 55, according to BRPD, compared to 65 last year.
Breakdown of the homicides in Baton Rouge, year to date:
