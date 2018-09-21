BREC Commission hires two firms to design plans for re-imagined park, zoo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - BREC commissioners have now approved the hiring of two firms to design plans for the re-imagined Greenwood Park and Baton Rouge Zoo.
BREC says Sasaski Associates will creates plans for Greenwood Community Park. The firm is based out of Boston, Massachusetts and was one of eight firms that sent in proposals for the project.
Torre Design Consortium will take on plans for the zoo. A New Olreans-based company, they have done plans for 47 zoos, including Audubon Zoo and Mike the Tiger’s habitat.
The firms will coordinate their efforts in order to make a cohesive space. After contract negotiations are complete, the firms will analyze both locations and take public input on the projects. Once the plans are created, fundraising will begin.
BREC says they expect to have the master plans in hand by late summer of 2019.
