Bayou Vista man accused of trying to stab police officer

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Bayou Vista man has been arrested after reportedly trying to stab a police officer.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Levergne, 54, was arrested Thursday, September 20 at 11:39 a.m. on charges of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer, disturbing the peace while intoxicated, battery of emergency room personnel (2 counts), and battery of a police officer.
Officials say a detective with SMPSO was sent out to a home on Canal Road in Bayou Vista to help deputies with a possibly suicidal person. Upon arrival, the detective spoke with deputies and the person, identified as Levergne, who in a car armed with a knife and a syringe.
According to reports, Levergne then tried to swallow a large number of unidentified pills, but one of the deputies intervened. While speaking with Levergne in an attempt to calm him down, Levergne reportedly tried to stab the detective with the knife. Levergne was unsuccessful and was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.
His bond was set at $50,000. Levergne posted bond and was released Friday around 2:30 p.m.
